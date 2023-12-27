10,233 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE APLE remained flat at $16.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,369. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

