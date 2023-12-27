1,088 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.32. The company had a trading volume of 708,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,444. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day moving average of $278.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

