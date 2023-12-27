12,639 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.2% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.00. 92,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.15 and a 200-day moving average of $393.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

