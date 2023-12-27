1,421 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.84. 216,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,365. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

