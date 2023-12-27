149,385 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Kenvue makes up about 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $15,065,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $24,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

KVUE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,741,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

