15,980 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Atmos Energy makes up 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $622,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. 69,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.