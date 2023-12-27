160,525 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Coupang makes up approximately 3.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,459,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 80.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,548 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 74.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 2,746,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.