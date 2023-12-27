17,738 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.49.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

