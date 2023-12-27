25 LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

25 LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,351 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 26,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.