25 LLC Sells 727 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

25 LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,678. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

