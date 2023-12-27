28,620 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. 157,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,725. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.