3,091 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $791.93. The company had a trading volume of 137,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $688.49 and a 200 day moving average of $663.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $399.29 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

