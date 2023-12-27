3,365 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

