36,435 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.