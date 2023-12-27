39,538 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $114,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,839. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

