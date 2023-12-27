3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 273,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

