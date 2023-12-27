4,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 208,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

