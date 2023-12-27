4,505 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

