476 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.27. 263,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,927. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

