59,878 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,473 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

