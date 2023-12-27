6,327 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.