6,327 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

