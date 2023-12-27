6,825 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after acquiring an additional 801,990 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

