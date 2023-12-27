827,184 Shares in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 827,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,776,240 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,240,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,421,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $2,627,000. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 740,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.