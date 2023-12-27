Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 9,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

