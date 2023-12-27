Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

ABT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 799,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

