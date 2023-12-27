Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.