Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AOD stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Featured Articles

