abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
