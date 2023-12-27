abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.