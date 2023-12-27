Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.