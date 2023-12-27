abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.91

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 690551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.