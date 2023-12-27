abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after buying an additional 239,682 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after buying an additional 216,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,027,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 1,700,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,954. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

