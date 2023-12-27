Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

