Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.38

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 2769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

