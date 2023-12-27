Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 176,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 202.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 49.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.94%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

