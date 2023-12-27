AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 4.9%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 154,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,286,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $943.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

