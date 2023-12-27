Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,065,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 636,749 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

