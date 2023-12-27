Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.40

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 23462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adeia by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

