Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,665 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

ADBE traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

