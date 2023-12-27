Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 17,795 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,773,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,324,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.56. 236,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

