Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 187,426 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $35,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,913. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

