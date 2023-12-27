Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 6,784 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. 1,062,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,039. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

