Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 9,557 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VCIT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,770. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
