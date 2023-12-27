Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $82,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 81,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 196,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,935. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

