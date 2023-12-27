Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 42,060 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

