Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,302 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. 151,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,293. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

