Advisory Alpha LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $436.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $438.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.12. The firm has a market cap of $349.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

