Advisory Alpha LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $66,639,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,944,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 48,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.