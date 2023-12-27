Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VMBS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 187,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.