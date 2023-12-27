Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 660,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,624. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.