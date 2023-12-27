Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 23,375 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 2.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,493 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.